Mount Laurel mom returns to city to help those in addiction

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — Trisha Baum knows all about Kensington.

It's not some far off place to her or some headline, heralding it as the nation's heroin hub, known for its tent cities of substance abusers and open-air drug dealing.

Baum, a Mount Laurel mom, knows Kensington because she was born and raised there. And returns there twice a month with volunteers from her nonprofit, Hand 'n' Heart, to help the community as it continues to struggle in the throes of the opioid epidemic.

For Baum, who credits volunteering with saving her life as a teenager, it's a very personal mission.

"My father was murdered when I was 5 and I hated the world because of that," said Baum of her father who struggled with addiction. She also lost her brother to addiction in 1996. He was 22.

Her mom raised seven children in Kensington as the neighborhood was marked by economic decline, unemployment and drug use. "We had a good upbringing, but we didn't have everything. We still managed," Baum said.

Her upbringing inspires her to keep pushing for the change that she wants to see.

Baum, 36, founded Hand 'n' Heart in June 2017 as a way to prevent the stigma that so often follows homelessness and addiction, providing food, clothing and assistance for accessing drug recovery treatment.

She has since helped dozens of people get into treatment for addiction. The stay-at-home mom of two young boys said it hasn't been easy, recalling how she put in 40 and 50 hour weeks building the nonprofit and spending her own money to get it off the ground.

"I'll do it until the day that I die, it's just who I am," said Baum, who has suffered some setbacks and hardships since she started, including losing some of the people she has sent to treatment. It pushes her to work harder. "My goal is to make a career out of this, I have a vision of maybe having a mobile unit, maybe a storefront."

Growing up surrounded by addiction, she said she developed Compact Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, which she still struggles with. Nonetheless, she keeps going back because the need is so great.

For two years, Baum and her team have faithfully led a group of 15 volunteers to Kensington to do street outreach every second and fourth Sunday of the month. Giving up was never an option for Baum, she knows that her community depends on her and volunteering is her own medicine.

"You don't want to let anybody down," said Baum.

Although she has a team of volunteers that she encourages to take the lead, they are not always available and she often finds herself packing up her boys to pick up donations, drop off food at shelters, and organize storage units. She still pulls around 25 hours a week.

"Family. That's the hardest thing. Balance with your family and balance with yourself. You care about so many people and you take care of so many people, that you forget about taking care of yourself," said Baum.

Baum manages her nonprofit completely with volunteer help and donations. She is looking forward to applying for grants in the near future to grow the organization and be able to offer paid jobs.

Baum is also excited to build a partnership with the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office to make more of a local impact. She will be a recovery specialist for the office's Helping Hand program starting this fall. Recovery specialist work with people immediately after overdose and try to get them into treatment programs.

Her nonprofit also hosts donation drop offs at Extra Space Storage in Cherry Hill every Tuesday at 7 p.m., and she is currently collecting school supplies for under privileged children in Burlington County and Philadelphia. Monetary donations can be made through the nonprofit's Facebook page and website.

When she can she partners with other charitable organizations, and regularly provides hundreds of "Love Bags" of basic needs items to the Extended Hand Ministries in Mount Holly, the only 24 hour shelter in the county, to meet the needs there.

"We want to support other organizations and we want to be there, they feed people too, and they feed a lot of people that we see," said Baum. "I see how hard it is to get monetary donations, to get grants, to get any kind of support it's hard."

Baum's mission has also become a family affair.

"In my mind, as long as I'm not putting them in danger, they're learning from this too. It's amazing because they ask if they can help me. They like to make little notes. My son will find a quarter on the ground and say, 'Mom, it's somebody's! It's not mine, we have to find them, it could be somebody that doesn't have food,' and this is the stuff that he comes up with. It's also touching them, and they don't even know it," said Baum.

Her oldest son, Brandon, 8, helps deliver donations to community partners and makes encouragement notes to hand out with Love Bags. Baum's youngest son at age 5, helps his mom by making care packages to provide to sober living homes and displaced children, packing each one with an encouragement note to let them know that he cares.

Her husband, Carl, also helps, even after fighting colorectal cancer.

"Dealing with my colorectal cancer diagnosis back in September, my wife kept me together and reminded me that everything will be all right. She is very good at making people feel good about themselves and I am so thankful for her," he said.

