BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A motorist pleaded guilty to manslaughter and aggravated drunken driving Monday under an agreement in which he'll spend 3 1/2 years behind bars.

Randall Hamm, of Lagrange, was driving a sport utility vehicle that overturned in July 2020. His passenger, Desarae Bourgoine, 35, of LaGrange, was ejected from the vehicle and killed.