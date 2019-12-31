Motorist dies after crashing into rear of parked fire truck

GAS CITY, Ind. (AP) — A motorist died after crashing into a fire truck that was partially parked on a freeway median northeast of Indianapolis.

Charles Finney, 43, was driving north on Interstate 69 near Gas City about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when he lost control of his SUV and slammed into the rear of the fire truck, according to the state police.

Finney, of Indianapolis, later died at a hospital.

The fire truck and a state police car had their emergency lights activated and were parked “off of the travel portion of the roadway,” state police said in a release.

The fire truck had responded to an earlier crash on I-69.