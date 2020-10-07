Motorist crashes into several police vehicles during chase

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 23-year-old motorist has been arrested after crashing a car into several police vehicles while fleeing authorities in western Michigan’s Ottawa County.

A sheriff's deputy began to pursue a Toyota Camry Tuesday afternoon after seeing the car weave in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed on westbound Interstate 196 in Zeeland Township, according to the Ottawa County sheriff's office.

The motorist refused to stop and exited the freeway where the Camry struck a sheriff’s car and two Zeeland police vehicles before driving away. Another sheriff’s vehicle then was hit as the Camry’s driver lost control of the car and stopped against a building.

No one was injured in the chase or the collisions. Zeeland Township is southwest of Grand Rapids.

The Camry’s driver faces fleeing and eluding, felonious assault on a police officer, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and other charges.