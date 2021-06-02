Motive unclear as firefighter kills colleague at station STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press June 2, 2021 Updated: June 2, 2021 1:18 a.m.
1 of9 Law enforcement authorities close off a road during an investigation for a shooting at fire station 81 in Santa Clarita, Calif. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. An off-duty Los Angeles County firefighter fatally shot a fellow firefighter and wounded another at their fire station Tuesday before barricading himself at his home nearby, where a fire erupted and he was later found dead, authorities said. David Swanson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva talks during a news conference about a shooting at a local fire station in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. An off-duty Los Angeles County firefighter fatally shot a fellow firefighter and wounded another at Fire Station 81 before barricading himself at his home nearby, where a fire erupted and he was later found dead, authorities said. Stefanie Dazio/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby talks during a news conference about a shooting at a local fire station in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. An off-duty Los Angeles County firefighter fatally shot a fellow firefighter and wounded another at Fire Station 81 before barricading himself at his home nearby, where a fire erupted and he was later found dead, authorities said. Stefanie Dazio/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop on a house engulfed in fire, in Acton, Calif., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Los Angeles County Fire Department supervisor Leslie Lua said paramedics responded to reports of gunshots shortly before 11 a.m. at Fire Station 81, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Los Angeles. Around the time of the shooting, a fire broke out at the home less than 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of the station and police swarmed the area. TV helicopter reporters said a body that may be the gunman was visible outside the home, which was gutted by flames in about three hours. David Swanson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — A firefighter killed a co-worker and wounded another at their small fire station before setting his own home ablaze and apparently killing himself in California's second deadly workplace shooting in days.
The gunman, a firefighter specialist and engineer, was off-duty when he apparently drove the 10 miles (16 kilometers) from his home in Acton, north of Los Angeles, and opened fire Tuesday morning at Los Angeles County Fire Station 81, authorities said.