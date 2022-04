MILFORD — Residents will be celebrating spring with a little flare.

The Downtown Milford Business Association (DMBA) will be holding a Mother’s Day Fashion Show, which will be held May 1 at 11 a.m. at the Milford Historical Society. The rain date is May 15.

Local models will be dressed and styled by local retailers, and guests will be afforded a curated boxed brunch from The Corner Brunch, Pours & Carriage mobile bar, desserts from Good Morning Cupcake and Pam’s Cookies. There will also be pop-up vendors.

“The timing is just perfect,” said Tracy Bonosconi, DMBA President. “After the years we’ve had, the Mother’s Day Fashion show is a wonderful way for the community to enjoy a little glamour and support small businesses at the same time.

“We hope to make the fashion show a yearly signature event, like Pirate’s Day and the Wine Trail, and to see our downtown retail district continue to grow stronger,” Bonosconi added.

The fashion show’s featured retailers include The Lovet Shop, Whispers from Lady Olga’s Lingerie, Inside Living Style, onewith swim, Lauren Rose Boutique, Plain and Fancy Boutique, and La Unique Boutique. All models will be styled by E’Lan by Dominique Renee.

About 50 additional vendors will display select items for sale, including women’s clothing and lingerie, jewelry, accessories, and imported cotton linens, offering the opportunity to shop at the Milford Historical Society 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on the green from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We are so excited to bring this fresh, fun event to downtown Milford,” said Makayla Silva, DMBA’s Executive Director.

“The fashion show is timed perfectly, a week before Mother’s Day, showcasing female-owned businesses in a historical seaside setting — the Milford Historical Society,” Silva added. “Everyone is truly excited to get dressed up, do a little shopping, enjoy some special treats, and soak in the spring season.”

Silva said downtown Milford has enjoyed a resurgence of new shops, salons, and restaurants along with established local favorites, and the DMBA is dedicated to shedding new light on this community resource.

Located right on the harbor, the historic downtown is a destination long known by locals and surrounding communities for its New England charm and easy access to area beaches.

“The Mother’s Day Fashion Show offers a peek into this thriving business community,” Silva added.

Admission is free for this event. A food and drink ticket may be purchased for $25 in advance of the fashion show.

Tickets can be purchased at https://downtown-milford-business-association.myshopify.com/products/mother-s-day-fashion-show?fbclid=IwAR3FTjSbDQOMn9vLMobLT3zeg6EqGJafdBH2haWOlaFLIyIxQGT0u9xOnaQ

