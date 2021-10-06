Most state workers get COVID shots, but some face discipline

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Some Minnesota government employees say that a month into the COVID-19 vaccine policy for state workers, their agencies are beginning to ramp up discipline for employees who either won't get the vaccine or submit to weekly testing.
About two thirds — or more than 20,000 — of the nearly 27,000 Minnesota government workers who fall under the rule have signed forms certifying they've been inoculated. Nearly 7,000 workers either haven't been vaccinated or don't want to tell their boss their status and have to submit to a COVID-19 test every week when they're due to be in the office.