Most eligible Louisiana prisoners taking COVID vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — About 85% of Louisiana's prisoners aged 70 and older opted to get the coronavirus vaccine once access opened to the elderly statewide, according to data that has corrections officials optimistic that large swaths of the state prison population will follow suit when they are eligible.
Louisiana corrections officials are offering inmates a $5 canteen credit for receiving the vaccine and promising wider access to visitation and programming once those activities resume, The Advocate reports.