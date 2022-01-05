Most New Mexico students back in class amid virus surge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Only a couple of school districts and a handful of individual schools in New Mexico are pausing in-person learning for a week amid rising COVID-19 cases as state health officials remain hopeful that the latest surge brought on by the omicron variant will begin to ease within a month.
New Mexico’s largest districts have plans aimed at keeping kids in the classroom this semester, and top health officials said during a briefing Wednesday that the classroom is probably the safest place for children given that it's an environment where they have to wear masks and keep their distance from one another.