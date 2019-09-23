Mosquito-borne virus triggers second round of spraying

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island authorities are conducting a second round of aerial spraying to control the mosquito population amid additional reports of eastern equine encephalitis.

The state Department of Health says spraying was originally scheduled for Monday but is now set to occur later this week.

WPRI-TV reports two "critical risk" areas that span 12 communities have been slated for spraying, one surrounding West Warwick and another in the southwest part of the state.

After the first spraying there were two reported human cases of the virus, one in an adult man from Charlestown and another in a 6-year-old Coventry girl. Officials say both people are recovering.

Officials say that while spraying is safe, it is best to be indoors with the windows closed while it occurs.