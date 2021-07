MILFORD — Mosquito Squad is coming to Milford.

Thomas Luthy, a franchise owner of Mosquito Squad, purchased a 19,714-square-foot industrial condominium for $1,325,000 at 240 Depot Road.

Mosquito Squad, a privately held company founded in 2005 in Richmond, Va., has about 250 franchise locations in the United States and international operations in Kenya and Indonesia.

They have just one operation in Connecticut located in Norwalk, which would make the Milford location its second in the state. They specialize in eliminating mosquitoes and ticks from outdoor living spaces.

“The property is conveniently located less than one mile from I-95,” said John Angel, president of Angel Commercial, LLC, a commercial real estate firm in Southport. “with one loading dock and two drive-in doors, the industrial condominium is ideal for a company with service vehicles.”