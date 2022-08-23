Moscow seeks a 'sense of normal' amid Ukraine conflict JIM HEINTZ, Associated Press Aug. 23, 2022 Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 2:44 a.m.
MOSCOW (AP) — At Moscow's sprawling Izmailovsky outdoor souvenir market, shoppers can find cups and T-shirts commemorating Russia's deployment of troops into Ukraine — but from the 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula. There's nothing about the “special military operation” that began six months ago.
Throughout the capital, there are few overt sign that Russia is engaged in the worst fighting in Europe since World War II. Displays of the letter “Z” — which initially spread as an icon of the fight, replicating the insignia painted on Russian military vehicles — are hardly seen.