Morocco watchdog: 27 migrants killed in June border storming

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The Moroccan Association for Human Rights released a report Wednesday putting the death toll from last month’s attempt by hundreds of migrants to storm the border between the North African kingdom and the Spanish enclave of Melilla higher than the official government tally.
The human rights watchdog, known as AMDH, said at least 27 people, mostly from Sudan, South Sudan and Chad, died in the attempt, with that number likely, to rise as many more suffered severe injuries and 64 people remained missing.