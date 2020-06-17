Mormon leader hospitalized, but doesn't have COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jeffrey R. Holland, a high-ranking leader for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has been hospitalized with an undisclosed illness.

The 79-year-old Holland was tested and does not have COVID-19, church spokesman Eric Hawkins said Wednesday in a statement. More diagnostic studies were being done to determine what's wrong with Holland, who was admitted to the hospital last week after feeling ill for several days, Hawkins said.

Holland has served since 1994 on a top governing panel called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, which sits below the church president and his two top counselors and helps set church policy and oversees the faith’s business interests.

He was president of church-owned Brigham Young University from 1980-1989 before he was called to work in leadership for the Utah-based faith. Holland is known for the emotional speeches he regularly delivers at church conferences watched by members around the world.