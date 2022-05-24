More turn to UK food banks as food and fuel bills soar SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press May 24, 2022 Updated: May 24, 2022 3:13 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of20 Local resident Dave sits at the Community Food Hub in London, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Across Britain, food banks and community food hubs that helped struggling families, older people and the homeless during the pandemic are now seeing soaring demand. The cost of food and fuel in the U.K. has risen sharply since late last year, with inflation reaching the highest level in 40 years. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 A local resident waits at the Community Food Hub in London, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Across Britain, food banks and community food hubs that helped struggling families, older people and the homeless during the pandemic are now seeing soaring demand. The cost of food and fuel in the U.K. has risen sharply since late last year, with inflation reaching the highest level in 40 years. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 A local resident waits at the Community Food Hub in London, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Across Britain, food banks and community food hubs that helped struggling families, older people and the homeless during the pandemic are now seeing soaring demand. The cost of food and fuel in the U.K. has risen sharply since late last year, with inflation reaching the highest level in 40 years. AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 Michelle Dornelly from the Community Food Hub speaks to Associated Press in London, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Across Britain, food banks and community food hubs that helped struggling families, older people and the homeless during the pandemic are now seeing soaring demand. The cost of food and fuel in the U.K. has risen sharply since late last year, with inflation reaching the highest level in 40 years. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 Rachel Ledwith from the charity 'The Felix Project' collects food at their storage hub in London, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Across Britain, food banks and community food hubs that helped struggling families, older people and the homeless during the pandemic are now seeing soaring demand. The cost of food and fuel in the U.K. has risen sharply since late last year, with inflation reaching the highest level in 40 years. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 A volunteer from the charity 'The Felix Project' collects food at their storage hub in London, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Across Britain, food banks and community food hubs that helped struggling families, older people and the homeless during the pandemic are now seeing soaring demand. The cost of food and fuel in the U.K. has risen sharply since late last year, with inflation reaching the highest level in 40 years. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 A volunteer from the charity 'The Felix Project' collects food at their storage hub in London, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Across Britain, food banks and community food hubs that helped struggling families, older people and the homeless during the pandemic are now seeing soaring demand. The cost of food and fuel in the U.K. has risen sharply since late last year, with inflation reaching the highest level in 40 years. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 Volunteers from the charity 'The Felix Project' unload bread at their storage hub in London, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Across Britain, food banks and community food hubs that helped struggling families, older people and the homeless during the pandemic are now seeing soaring demand. The cost of food and fuel in the U.K. has risen sharply since late last year, with inflation reaching the highest level in 40 years. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 A volunteer chef from the charity 'The Felix Project' stirs a curry at their storage hub in London, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Across Britain, food banks and community food hubs that helped struggling families, older people and the homeless during the pandemic are now seeing soaring demand. The cost of food and fuel in the U.K. has risen sharply since late last year, with inflation reaching the highest level in 40 years. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 Volunteers from the charity 'The Felix Project' prepare meals in the kitchen of their hub in London, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Across Britain, food banks and community food hubs that helped struggling families, older people and the homeless during the pandemic are now seeing soaring demand. The cost of food and fuel in the U.K. has risen sharply since late last year, with inflation reaching the highest level in 40 years. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 Volunteers from the charity 'The Felix Project' prepare meals in the kitchen of their hub in London, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Across Britain, food banks and community food hubs that helped struggling families, older people and the homeless during the pandemic are now seeing soaring demand. The cost of food and fuel in the U.K. has risen sharply since late last year, with inflation reaching the highest level in 40 years. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 Volunteers from the charity 'The Felix Project' prepare meals in the kitchen of their hub in London, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Across Britain, food banks and community food hubs that helped struggling families, older people and the homeless during the pandemic are now seeing soaring demand. The cost of food and fuel in the U.K. has risen sharply since late last year, with inflation reaching the highest level in 40 years. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 Local resident Dave sits at the Community Food Hub in London, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Across Britain, food banks and community food hubs that helped struggling families, older people and the homeless during the pandemic are now seeing soaring demand. The cost of food and fuel in the U.K. has risen sharply since late last year, with inflation reaching the highest level in 40 years. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
LONDON (AP) — For many struggling families, older people and the homeless, Michelle Donnelly’s food hub in east London has been a lifeline. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Britain, she has been collecting surplus groceries from supermarkets and distributing them to people who can't afford to buy food.
While the virus threat has faded, the need for food banks in Britain has soared. Skyrocketing energy and food bills are pushing millions deeper into financial hardship, and food banks and community groups like Donnelly’s across the United Kingdom say they don’t have enough to feed the growing numbers of desperate people knocking at their doors.