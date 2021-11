YADKINVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Officials in a North Carolina school district are trying to determine what caused more than 40 students to get sick on Monday.

Sixth-grade students at Starmount Middle School in Boonville complained of various symptoms on Monday, including headache, nausea and abdominal discomfort, news outlets reported. Yadkin County Schools’ Superintendent Todd Martin said emergency services and firefighters along with school nurses evaluated and took care of the students.