More than 100 LGBTQ candidates compete in Mexican election FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ, Associated Press June 2, 2021 Updated: June 2, 2021 12:44 p.m.
1 of15 A campaign staffer for Marven, a transgender woman from the state of Oaxaca, launches fireworks before her arrival for a campaign event to run for a seat on Mexico City's congress in Mexico City, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Marven will be one of more than 100 members of Mexico’s LGBTQ community participating in Sunday’s mid-term elections that will fill the 500 seats of the lower chamber of the Congress, as well as state and local posts across the country. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Marven, a transgender woman from the state of Oaxaca, speaks to supporters as she campaigns for a seat on Mexico City's congress, at a restaurant in Mexico City, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Marven will be one of more than 100 members of Mexico’s LGBTQ community participating in Sunday’s mid-term elections that will fill the 500 seats of the lower chamber of the Congress, as well as state and local posts across the country. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Marven, a transgender woman from the state of Oaxaca, poses for a photo with supporters at a campaign event as she runs for a seat on Mexico City's congress, at a restaurant in Mexico City, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Marven will be one of more than 100 members of Mexico’s LGBTQ community participating in Sunday’s mid-term elections that will fill the 500 seats of the lower chamber of the Congress, as well as state and local posts across the country. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 A cutout paper features a representation of candidate Marven with a basket on a bicycle, at a restaurant where she holds a campaign event as she runs for a seat on Mexico City's Congress in Mexico City, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Her nickname "Lady Tacos de Canasta," comes from her days selling a specific kind of fried and steamed tacos from a basket in the street. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Marven launches colorful smoke flares during her campaign event for a seat on Mexico City's Congress, outside a restaurant in Mexico City, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Marven will be one of more than 100 members of Mexico’s LGBTQ community participating in Sunday’s mid-term elections that will fill the 500 seats of the lower chamber of the Congress, as well as state and local posts across the country. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Supporters of Marven line up to take photos with her at a campaign event for a seat on Mexico City's Congress, at a restaurant in Mexico City, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Marven will be one of more than 100 members of Mexico’s LGBTQ community participating in Sunday’s mid-term elections that will fill the 500 seats of the lower chamber of the Congress, as well as state and local posts across the country. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Marven walks inside the restaurant where she holds a campaign event for a seat on Mexico City's Congress in Mexico City, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Marven will be one of more than 100 members of Mexico’s LGBTQ community participating in Sunday’s mid-term elections that will fill the 500 seats of the lower chamber of the Congress, as well as state and local posts across the country. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Roshell Terranova sings during her campaign event for a seat on the national Congress in Mexico City, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Terranova will be one of more than 100 members of Mexico’s LGBTQ community participating in Sunday’s mid-term elections that will fill the 500 seats of the lower chamber of the Congress, as well as state and local posts across the country. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Members of "Partido Elige" or the Choose Party dance during a campaign rally at Lazaro Cardenas square in Mexico City, Saturday, May 29, 2021. The small party has put Marven, a transgender woman from the state of Oaxaca, up for a seat in Mexico City’s legislative body as a candidate. AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Roshell Terranova, right, and her partner Liliana Alba campaign for two seats on the national Congress in Mexico City, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Terranova will be one of more than 100 members of Mexico’s LGBTQ community participating in Sunday’s mid-term elections that will fill the 500 seats of the lower chamber of the Congress, as well as state and local posts across the country. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
MEXICO CITY (AP) — For years, transgender activist Roshell Terranova protested in the streets and knocked on the doors of Mexico’s Congress to make the demands of the country's LGBTQ community known. Now thanks to her efforts and an electoral rule change, Terranova is running for Congress in a first for Mexico.
Terranova will be one of more than 100 members of Mexico’s LGBTQ community participating in Sunday’s mid-term elections that will fill the 500 seats of the lower chamber of the Congress, as well as state and local posts across the country. It is the largest number of LGBTQ candidates in Mexico’s history, according to Carla Humphrey, an official with the National Electoral Institute.
Written By
FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ