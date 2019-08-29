More than 10,000 expected at September fire muster

This year's show truck at the annual Engine 260 Antique Fire Apparatus Show and Muster will be a 1928 Seagrave, 'Old Betsy,' belonging to the Ardsley Fire Department in Ardsley, N.Y.

Milford is gearing up for one of its big events of the year, the annual Engine 260 Fire Apparatus Show and Muster, which usually draws between 10,000 and 15,000 people to get a close up look at fire trucks and to watch firefighters challenge each other in competitions.

Engine 260 will host this year’s show Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Eisenhower Park, located off Route 121 (North Street).

Activities include a motorcade of fire apparatus that will travel from Jonathan Law High School to Meadowside Road, through Milford Center and onto North Street, ending at Eisenhower Park. The motorcade will start at 9 a.m., and residents typically line the streets to watch the engines pass by.

This year’s show truck is a 1928 Seagrave, ‘Old Betsy,’ belonging to the Ardsley Fire Department in Ardsley, N.Y.

Adults and children can become a “Firefighter for the Day” - put on a fire helmet, handle a real fire hose, and knock down flames on top of a simulated burning house. An interactive fire prevention trailer is expected to be on-site and firefighters will teach children how to get out of a burning home. They will also teach the “Stop, Drop and Roll” program. Other activities include fire safety and first aid exhibitions and demonstrations.

Fire apparatus and firefighter teams will compete against each other, showing off their skills and battling for the first-place trophy in about eight different competitions.

There will also be a fire-themed flea market.

Admission is free. Proceeds from the show and muster benefit the Milford Recreation Department’s program for children with special needs, Camp Happiness.

The muster is sponsored by Engine 260, Inc. Now in its 48th year, the muster is one of the oldest and largest in the region, and draws about 75 antique trucks and 25 teams for competition each year from all over the Northeast, show organizers said.

For further information go to engine260.org or contact the muster committee at 203-874-2605.