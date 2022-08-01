Still more rain hits flooded Kentucky mountain communities REBECCA REYNOLDS, Associated Press Aug. 1, 2022 Updated: Aug. 1, 2022 1:26 p.m.
1 of21 In this aerial image, the river is still high around the homes in Breathitt County, Ky., on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Recovery has begun in many of the narrow hollers after historic rains flooded many areas of Eastern Kentucky killing more at least two dozen people. A layer of mud from the retreating waters covers many cars and homes. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP) Michael Clevenger/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, center, answers question from residents of Knott County Ky., that have been displaced by floodwaters at the Knott County Sportsplex in Leburn, Ky., Sunday, July 31, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, center, speaks to the media and residents of Knott County that have been displaced by floodwaters at the Knott County Sportsplex in Leburn, Ky., Sunday, July 31, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 A car lays overturned in Troublesome Creek in downtown Hindman, Ky., Sunday, July 31, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 This July 28, 2022 photo provided by Appalshop shows the flooded Appalshop building in Whitesburg, Ky. The cultural center known for chronicling Appalachian life is cleaning up and assessing its losses. Like much of its stricken region, Appalshop has been swamped by historic flooding. The water inundated downtown Whitesburg in southeastern Kentucky, causing extensive damage to the renowned repository of Appalachian history and culture. (Appalshop via AP) Show More Show Less
8 of21 Volunteers from the local mennonite community clean flood damaged property from a house at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 Firefighters from the Middle Creek Fire and Rescue gather clothes for distruibution at the Knott County Sportsplex in Leburn, Ky., Sunday, July 31, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 Residents of Whitesburg, Ky., are beginning to return to the small city in the eastern part of the state, Saturday, July 30, 2022. The area is beginning to asses the damage after historic rain brought catastrophic flooding to the area killing more than two dozen people. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP) Michael Clevenger/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 In this aerial image, a car drives over a bridge in Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, July 30, 2022, after historic rains during the week flooded many areas of Kentucky killing at least two dozen people. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP) Michael Clevenger/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 In this aerial image, a home in Eastern Kentucky is washed onto a road on Saturday, July 30, 2022, after historic rains during the week flooded many areas of Kentucky killing multiple people. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP) Michael Clevenger/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 In this aerial photo residents of Whitesburg, Ky., are beginning to return to the small city in the eastern part of the state, Saturday, July 30, 2022. The area is beginning to asses the damage after historic rain brought catastrophic flooding to the area killing multiple people. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP) Michael Clevenger/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 In this aerial image, some homes in Breathitt County, Ky., are still surrounded by water on Saturday, July 30, 2022, after historic rains flooded many areas of Eastern Kentucky killing more than two dozen people. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP) Michael Clevenger/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 Phillip Michael Caudill holds his 4-year-old son Connor outside their temporary room at Jenny Wiley State Park in Prestonsburg, Ky., on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The state park is serving a as a shelter for flooding victims. Caudill and his family had to flee their home in Wayland, Ky., early Thursday as floodwaters rushed in when heavy rains pounded eastern Kentucky. Dylan Lovan/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 The river is still high around the homes in Breathitt County, Ky., on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Recovery has begun in many of the narrow hollers after historic rains flooded many areas of Eastern Kentucky killing more than two dozen people. A layer of mud from the retreating waters covers many cars and homes. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP) Michael Clevenger/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles.
Thirty people have already been killed amid the rising water while hundreds of others remain unaccounted for. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll does not include some recently recovered bodies.
REBECCA REYNOLDS