More of Pennsylvania enters 'green' phase of pandemic plan

A table marked with a tape "X" that will remain unused, is in front of Sara Kennely, as she cleans one of the dining tables at Max's Allegheny Tavern, Thursday, June 4, 2020. The taped tables will be restricted to maintain social distancing when patrons are permitted to dine inside when most of southwest Pennsylvania loosens COVID-19 restrictions on Friday. less A table marked with a tape "X" that will remain unused, is in front of Sara Kennely, as she cleans one of the dining tables at Max's Allegheny Tavern, Thursday, June 4, 2020. The taped tables will be restricted ... more Photo: Keith Srakocic, AP Photo: Keith Srakocic, AP Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close More of Pennsylvania enters 'green' phase of pandemic plan 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Nearly 4 million people in 34 counties are now in the least-restrictive phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's three-step pandemic reopening plan as the governor prepares to announce Friday that more counties can join them.

Sixteen more counties entered the “green” phase of Wolf's spotlight-colored pandemic reopening plan on Friday, meaning gyms, barbers and hair salons can reopen, as can indoor dining at restaurants and bars. Gatherings of up to 250 people are allowed, although large demonstrations over the past week around Pennsylvania protesting police brutality routinely exceeded 250 people.

Meanwhile, nearly 6 million people in Philadelphia and nine other counties in hard-hit southeastern Pennsylvania became the last in the state Friday to shed the tightest restrictions under Wolf’s reopening plan. That includes the stay-at-home order that is part of the so-called “red” phase.

Gatherings in the yellow phase are still limited to 25 people.

However, even in the green phase, businesses are required to maintain social distancing measures, including requiring customers and employees to wear masks, and to limit capacity.

Wolf administration officials haven’t said when those requirements would lift, but Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine suggested that they may remain in place until there is a safe and effective vaccine that is widely available.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak