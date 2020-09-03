More inmates, staff test positive at West Virginia jails

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Coronavirus outbreaks at West Virginia correctional facilities continue to grow, the governor announced on Wednesday.

Five additional inmates have tested positive at Mount Olive Correctional Complex since Monday, according to state data, bringing the total to 143 positives cases. Gov. Jim Justice said 18 staff members there were also confirmed to be infected.

The state’s South Central Regional Jail also has eight active cases, including two among staff members, Justice said.

“The National Guard is doing great sanitizing both facilities and all that,” Justin said at a press conference.

The latest data from the Department of Health and Human Resources shows a little over 1,000 people not showing symptoms are quarantined across the state’s 10 regional jails as a precautionary measure.

The virus usually results in only mild to moderate symptoms, but is particularly dangerous for the elderly and people with other health problems.

