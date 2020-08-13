More deaths reported in Iowa as virus cases top 50,000

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — More COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Iowa as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 50,000 in the state.

The state’s online virus tracker showed seven deaths reported Thursday morning from the day before, bringing the state’s total to 954. The site also showed a jump of more than 500 confirmed cases Thursday morning from the day before, bringing the state’s total cases to nearly 50,200.

News of the increases came as much of Iowa deals with the aftermath of a rare wind storm on Monday that left thousands of residents without power and cleaning up damage days later. The state’s website indicated hospital space could suffer in the wake of both the virus increases and the storm, as long-term care residents could be transferred to hospitals due to damage facilities.

The outbreak also led Iowa's Board of Regents to announced Thursday that it's waiving the requirement for incoming students to submit college entrance exam scores for admittance to the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, or the University of Northern Iowa next year.

“We know that many students have had difficulty taking a standardized test due to cancellations. This action will eliminate a potential barrier," Board President Michael Richards said.