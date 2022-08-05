More NCAA leagues to pay women’s basketball referees equally DOUG FEINBERG, AP Basketball Writer Aug. 5, 2022 Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 3:45 a.m.
1 of9 FILE - Referee Dee Kantner works in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt Monday, Jan. 5, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Kantner, a veteran referee of women’s games who works for multiple conferences, finds it frustrating to have to justify equal pay. “If I buy an airline ticket and tell them I’m doing a women’s basketball game they aren’t going to charge me less,” she said. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 FILE - At left, Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman smiles during a press conference at Madison Square Garden in New York, Thursday, June 27, 2019. At right, Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette McGlade smiles after the NCAA college basketball Atlantic 10 conference tournament championship game between Saint Joseph's and VCU at the Barclays Center in New York, Sunday, March 16, 2014. Both McGlade and Ackerman praised what the NCAA did last season by paying men’s and women’s basketball officials equally in the tournaments after a review showed many inequities between the two sports. However, both said the tournaments aren't the same as regular-season conference games. File Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 FILE - South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley speaks with an official during the first half of a college basketball game against Creighton in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 27, 2022. Staley said referees on the men's side should be “stepping up” and advocating for equal pay for women's referees. “They don't do anything different," she said. “Why should our officials get paid less for taking the (expletive) we give them?" Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
FILE - Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma gestures to his team as official Dee Kantner, left, watches play during the second half an NCAA college basketball game against Central Florida, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Storrs, Conn. As the NCAA examines various disparities across men's and women's sports, pressure is rising to pay referees equally throughout the regular season — and three top conferences told The Associated Press they plan to make changes.
FILE - South Carolina head coach Frank Martin argues a call with an official during an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Nashville. As the NCAA examines various disparities across men's and women's sports, pressure is rising to pay referees equally throughout the regular season — and three top conferences told The Associated Press they plan to make changes.
The NCAA earned praise last year when it agreed to pay referees at its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments equally. The gesture only cost about $100,000, a tiny fraction of the roughly $900 million networks pay annually to broadcast March Madness.
Now, as the NCAA examines various disparities across men's and women's sports, pressure is rising to also pay referees equally during the regular season. Two Division 1 conferences told The Associated Press they plan to equalize pay, and another is considering it. Others are resisting change, even though the impact on their budgets would be negligible.