More COVID-19 cases found at the University of Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The number of positive coronavirus cases continues to climb at the University of Kansas, with 10% of fraternity and sorority members infected.

The school said Friday in a news release that it has conducted 21,719 tests and 474 have been positive, for a positive rate of 2.18%. But among sororities and fraternities, there have been 270 positives among 2,698 members tested.

Earlier this week, the Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department issued an order placing nine chapter houses under quarantine.

The university began testing every student, faculty and staff member for COVID-19 as they returned to campus this month. The goal of testing is to identify and isolate positive cases, and to establish base positivity rates.

“The overall number of positive cases and positivity rate remain in line with what we have expected from these results so far, and continue to align with what we are prepared to manage,” Girod said.