Montana panel backs $22 million investment in job training

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A commission discussing how to spend federal COVID-19 relief dollars is recommending Montana's governor approve $22 million for job training and retraining programs to increase the workforce as businesses struggle to find enough employees.
The Department of Labor and Industry proposed $10 million for rapid job retraining and $2 million to clear up a backlog of job training for people with disabilities. The Department of Commerce recommended spending $10 million for training grants to businesses. The Economic Transformation, Stabilization and Workforce Development Advisory Commission unanimously approved all the recommendations Wednesday.