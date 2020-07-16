Montana man gets 24 years in prison for pedestrian's death

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A southwestern Montana man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for the drunken driving death of a 76-year-old man last fall.

District Judge John Brown sentenced Michael Leo Moreno on Wednesday to 30 years in prison with six years suspended, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

Moreno pleaded guilty last month to vehicular homicide while under the influence and failure to stop at the scene of the crash last October that killed Truman Emmelkamp of Manhattan. Emmelkamp was out for an evening walk when he was killed, prosecutors said.