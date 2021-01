BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man accused of killing his mother with a kitchen knife pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide Wednesday and had his bail set at $1 million.

Beau Daniel Papin, 20, is accused of killing his mother at her apartment in Billings on Monday. A police statement had said they lived together, but Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Arielle Dean said Papin had been homeless and staying on people's couches, the Billings Gazette reported.