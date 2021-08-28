Montana law allows cadaver dog training with human remains SULLIVAN HUEBNER, The Billings Gazette Aug. 28, 2021
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — When Mark Polakoff pulls human body parts from an old ammo can, it’s just a regular working weekend.
Polakoff is a seasoned search-and-rescue dog handler. With nearly 40 years experience, he’s one of Absaroka Search Dogs’ best handlers. He’s also one of the best to talk to about a common issue faced by search dog training around the country — access to human remains.
