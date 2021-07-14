Montana justices say lawmakers overstepped in seeking emails

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that legislative leaders overstepped their authority in issuing a subpoena for months of emails belonging to the court's administrator, saying the request was not related to a valid legislative interest.
The email issue was raised while the court was considering a legal challenge to a new law that eliminated the Judicial Nomination Commission and allowed the governor to fill judicial vacancies between elections. The law is an element of a longer-term effort by Republican lawmakers to remake what they consider an activist judiciary and to appoint or elect more conservative judges.