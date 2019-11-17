Montana employers report decrease in workplace injuries

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana employers saw a decrease in workplace injuries and illnesses, with the majority happening in private industry.

The Great Falls Tribune reported that state employers had 14,100 Occupational Safety and Health Administration recordable injuries and illnesses in 2018, including 11,900 in private industry.

The Department of Labor and Industry released its annual survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses last week.

The report says Montana’s injuries and illnesses fell by 11% from 2017, when there were 15,000.

The number of workplace injuries per 100 full-time workers in the state dropped in private industry from 4.4 in 2017 to 3.9 in 2018.

Despite the decrease, the figure was still higher than the national average of 2.8 injuries per 100 full-time workers.

The report says Montana is consistently higher than the national average.

