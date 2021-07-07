Mom complains of Suboxone in son's McDonald's Happy Meal box

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — Police have charged two Maine people with drug crimes after a mother complained that she found a medication used to treat opioid use disorder in her son's Happy Meal box at McDonald's.

Auburn police said Wednesday they reviewed video surveillance footage and concluded the incident was the result of an accident by an employee. They said the employee had the medication, Suboxone, in a shirt pocket and bent over to retrieve something when it fell out, landing in the Happy Meal box.