Mohave County authorities: 2 adults found dead in Chloride

CHLORIDE, Ariz. (AP) — Two people have been found dead at a residence in the small northwestern Arizona town of Chloride and authorities are calling it a homicide case.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence about 8 p.m. Monday and reported finding two adults dead inside.

The names, ages and genders of the victims weren’t immediately released Tuesday.

Sheriff’s officials didn’t release any details about how the victims were killed or if any suspects were being sought.

They said the names of the victims were being withheld until relatives are notified.

Chloride is an old mining town located 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Kingman.