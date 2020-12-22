Moderna vaccine arrives in South Dakota as virus cases drop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota reported a drop in virus cases on Tuesday as hospital systems in the state readied to administer a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Moderna.

Monument Health, the largest hospital system in the western part of South Dakota, began administering the vaccine to hospital workers and staff at long-term care facilities in several locations. Meanwhile, the largest hospital systems in the eastern part of the state planned to distribute the Moderna vaccine in the coming days.