Mixed feelings in El Paso about looser Texas gun limits MORGAN LEE, Associated Press Sep. 1, 2021 Updated: Sep. 1, 2021 7:10 p.m.
Daisy Arvizu, left, participates in a street march in support of immigrant rights on Aug. 26, 2021, in El Paso, Texas, amid lingering concerns about gun violence targeting immigrants. She was at work inside a Walmart in El Paso in August 2019 when a gunman opened fire in a shooting that killed 23 people, spurring her husband, Martin Portillo, to later to buy a handgun for their protection.
Gun shop owner Jesus "Chuy" Aguirre, left, attends to customer Angel Zacarias right, on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Chuy's Gun Shop in El Paso, Texas, as anticipation builds regarding a new Texas law that relaxes restrictions on handguns. Under the new law, most people age 21 or older who have not been convicted of a felony can carry a holstered handgun — concealed or not — in public without getting a license and related training.
4 of12 Gun shop owner Jesus "Chuy" Aguirre, left, attends to customer Angel Zacarias on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Chuy's Gun Shop in El Paso, Texas, as anticipation builds regarding a new Texas law that relaxes restrictions on handguns. Under the new law, most people age 21 or older who have not been convicted of a felony can carry a holstered handgun — concealed or not — in public without getting a license and related training. Supporters say the changes are a necessary expansion of the so-called constitutional carry movement that will allow people to more easily defend themselves without government interference. Morgan Lee/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Gun shop owner Jesus "Chuy" Aguirre, facing camera, attends to customer Angel Zacarias, foreground, on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Chuy's Gun Shop in El Paso, Texas, as anticipation builds regarding a new Texas law that relaxes restrictions on handguns. Under the new law, most people age 21 or older who have not been convicted of a felony can carry a holstered handgun — concealed or not — in public without getting a license and related training. Supporters say the changes are a necessary expansion of the so-called constitutional carry movement that will allow people to more easily defend themselves without government interference. Morgan Lee/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Gun shop owner Jesus "Chuy" Aguirre attends to customer Angel Zacarias on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Chuy's Gun Shop in El Paso, Texas, as anticipation builds regarding a new Texas law that relaxes restrictions on handguns. Under the new law, most people age 21 or older who have not been convicted of a felony can carry a holstered handgun — concealed or not — in public without getting a license and related training. Supporters say the changes are a necessary expansion of the so-called constitutional carry movement that will allow people to more easily defend themselves without government interference. Morgan Lee/AP Show More Show Less
A towering memorial in the form of a giant candle to the victims of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, casts a shadow on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The August 2019 massacre of 23 people at the adjacent Walmart store prompted many people to buy guns for personal protection.
10 of12 Daisy Arvizu, right, participates in a street march in support of immigrant rights on Aug. 26, 2021, in El Paso, Texas, amid lingering concerns about gun violence targeting immigrants. She was at work inside a Walmart in El Paso in August 2019 when a gunman opened fire in a shooting that killed 23 people, spurring her husband, Martin Portillo, to later to buy a handgun for their protection. A new "constitutional carry" law in Texas allows most gun owners age 21 and older to carry a holstered handgun — concealed or not — in public without getting a license and related training. Morgan Lee/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 A towering memorial in the form of a giant candle to the victims of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, casts a shadow on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The August 2019 massacre of 23 people at the adjacent Walmart store prompted many people to buy guns for personal protection. A new "constitutional carry" law in Texas allows most gun owners age 21 and older to carry a holstered handgun — concealed or not — in public without getting a license and related training. Morgan Lee/AP Show More Show Less
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Martin Portillo got a gun after the mass shooting at a Walmart in his hometown of El Paso two years ago, even though it went against his upbringing.
His wife, Daisy Arvizu, was working at the store when a man started firing — allegedly bent on killing as many Mexicans as he could in the predominantly Latino border city in the state's western tip, according to authorities. And Portillo felt that getting the handgun and learning how to use it might give him peace of mind and help quiet his wife's nightmares about the Aug. 3, 2019, attack that killed 23 people and wounded many others.