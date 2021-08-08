Mixed bag: Erratic Pandemic Olympics come to a nuanced end TED ANTHONY, AP National Writer Aug. 8, 2021 Updated: Aug. 8, 2021 9:37 a.m.
1 of18 Volunteers stand as International Olympic Committee's President Thomas Bach gives a speech during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Athletes arrive during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 The Russian Olympic Committee athletes pose for a photo during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Lights illuminate the field in the Olympic Stadium prior to the start of the closing ceremony at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Vincent Thian/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Anti-Olympic protesters gather in front of the National Stadium where the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics is set to start in Tokyo, Japan, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Kantaro Komiya/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Athletes from Japan take a selfie during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Vincent Thian/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo waves the Olympic flag after receiving it from International Olympic Committee's President Thomas Bach during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Dan Mullen/Pool Photo via AP)) Dan Mullen/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 International Olympic Committee's President Thomas Bach hands over the Olympic flag to Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, right, as Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, left, looks on during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Fireworks illuminate over National Stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo. Kiichiro Sato/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 The Eiffel Tower in Paris appears on the screen during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 The French Aerial Patrol fly by the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Celebrations were held in Paris Sunday as part of the handover ceremony of Tokyo 2020 to Paris 2024, as Paris will be the next Summer Games host in 2024. The passing of the hosting baton will be split between the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo and a public party and concert in Paris. Adrienne Surprenant/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
TOKYO (AP) — It began with a virus and a yearlong pause. It ended with a typhoon blowing through and, still, a virus. In between: just about everything.
The Tokyo Olympics, christened with “2020” but held in mid-2021 after being interrupted for a year by the coronavirus, glided to their conclusion in a COVID-emptied stadium Sunday night as an often surreal mixed bag for Japan and for the world.