Missouri troopers name 3 killed in wreak after police chase

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highwway Patrol has identified the three men who died after a car crashed during a police chase in eastern Missouri.

Authorities said that 19-year-old driver Keshaun Wade died at the scene of the Monday evening crash in Wentzville, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The crash also killed passengers Antione Wade, 21, and 22-year-old Rashad Hill.

A third passenger, Mark Miller, was hospitalized with serious injuries. All the victims are from St. Louis.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers began a chase north of Troy, about 15 miles north of Wentzville, on U.S. 61 but stopped the chase before entering Troy city limits.

Authorities say a Troy officer then began pursuing the car that was allegedly driving erratically at speeds up to 130 mph. The chase continued south to the U.S. 61 and Interstate 70 exchange at Wentzville, where the driver being chased lost control and crashed into a guard rail before ending up in the westbound lanes of I-70, where the car caught fire.