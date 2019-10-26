Missouri patrol says woman sitting in road hit, killed

STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle on state Highway 39 just south of Stockton.

KYTV reports the incident happened just before 8 p.m. Friday. The patrol says 83-year-old Clever Hermina, of Everton, was sitting in the southbound land of the highway when she was hit.

Hermina was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not injured.

Investigators have not said what led Hermina to be in the road at night.

Information from: KYTV-TV, http://www.ky3.com