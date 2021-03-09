Missouri pastor on leave after offensive sermon on wives

MALDEN, Mo. (AP) — A southeastern Missouri preacher went on leave from his church and is seeking professional counseling after giving a sermon that chastised married women who “let themselves go” and held up former first lady Melania Trump as the pinnacle of feminine beauty.

A video widely circulated on social media shows Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark’s sermon before the 1st General Baptist Church in Malden in the state's bootheel. The sermon was roundly panned as sexist and counter to Christian teachings.