Missouri man drowns in river while saving child

BLACKWATER, Missouri (AP) — A Marshall man drowned while rescuing a child who was swept up in the current of the Lamine River in Cooper County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Joseph Johnson, 25, drowned Monday evening in the river near the Harriean Hill Access near Blackwater.

The patrol said in its report that Johnson swam after a child who was caught in the river’s current. He was able to pull the child out of the water but couldn’t escape the current, the report said.

The report said Johnson was not wearing a flotation device.