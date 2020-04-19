Missouri coronavirus death toll grows to 198; 5,991 infected

Vials containing nasal swabs collected at a COVID-19 drive-through testing site are dropped into a plastic bag to be sent off for processing after being collected Thursday, April 16, 2020, in St. Louis. Vials containing nasal swabs collected at a COVID-19 drive-through testing site are dropped into a plastic bag to be sent off for processing after being collected Thursday, April 16, 2020, in St. Louis. Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Missouri coronavirus death toll grows to 198; 5,991 infected 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has now claimed nearly 200 lives in Missouri and sickened thousands more.

COVID-19-related deaths in Missouri rose to 198, up 13 from Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which has been tracking cases worldwide. The data also showed the number of confirmed cases in the state increased to 5,991, up 219.

The deaths include 11 residents residents of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation in St. Charles County. Another roughly 60 Frontier residents and a dozen employees have tested positive.

Frontier houses 113 mostly elderly patients who are recovering from medical procedures. Such facilities have been particularly hard hit in the outbreak.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.