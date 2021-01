JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Sen. Josh Hawley faced more calls for his resignation Tuesday from Democrats and a labor union in his home state of Missouri.

Hawley was a leader of efforts to challenge the presidential 2020 election results and voted to question the Electoral College count, even after a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6. Since then, several supporters and financial donors have cut ties with him.