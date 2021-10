JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for robbing a bank last year, federal prosecutors said.

Richard Dewayne Jiles, 42, of Jackson, was sentenced Tuesday to 47 months in federal prison for robbing a branch of Trustmark Bank in Jackson on Dec. 3, 2020, Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi said in a news release.