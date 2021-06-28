Mississippi lawmakers hear testimony on medical marijuana LEAH WILLINGHAM, Associated Press/Report for America June 28, 2021 Updated: June 28, 2021 6:30 p.m.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two prominent Mississippi physicians urged lawmakers Monday to put “guardrails” in place if medical marijuana is legalized in the state, warning that officials should be careful about making a product available that has not been thoroughly tested by the FDA — especially when it comes to children.
Meanwhile, a patient advocate told the stories of three Mississippi children who experience seizures and want to be able to access medical marijuana as a treatment. The advocate said they have tried FDA-approved pharmaceutical drugs, and none have helped.
Written By
LEAH WILLINGHAM