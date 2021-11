JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is hosting a series of meetings for families of students in kindergarten through third grade who want to improve their children’s reading skills and learn more about state testing.

The Mississippi Department of Education has scheduled eight regional literacy meetings across the state over the next month. The first one was set to take place Monday night in McComb. Other locations include Oxford, Jackson, Moss Point, Yazoo City, Itta Bena and Starkville.