Mississippi governor signs largest teacher raise in years EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press March 30, 2022 Updated: March 30, 2022 8:32 p.m.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill Wednesday authorizing the largest pay raise in a generation for the state's public school teachers, long among the lowest-paid in the nation.
House Bill 530 becomes law July 1. Teachers will receive average increase of about $5,100 — a jump of more than 10% over their current pay.
Written By
EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS