Mississippi capital to hire emergency water plant workers

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Local officials in Mississippi's capital city, where a late summer water crisis upended life for 150,00 people, have approved an emergency plan to increase staffing at the city's two water treatment plants.
Jackson city council members voted Thursday to hire contract workers from a Los Angeles-based company to staff the O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell water treatment plants, tanks and well facilities. Under the agreement, WaterTalent LLC will provide the city with four skilled water operators to help beef up paltry staffing at the two treatment facilities.