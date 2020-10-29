Mississippi businessman to join state Ethics Commission

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman is joining the state agency that enforces ethics rules within the government.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph on Monday appointed Maxwell J. Luter, of Tylertown, to the Mississippi Ethics Commission. Luter, will replace Paul V. Breazeale, who served on the commission for 12 years, the high court said in a news release. Luter is president and CEO of Luter’s Supply, Inc., a kitchen and bath fixtures distributor. His four-year term begins Nov. 15.

“I am excited to serve the people of Mississippi and look forward to working with the great members and staff of this commission,” Luter said in a statement from the Supreme Court. “I want our citizens to have confidence in their elected officials and for those officials to execute their offices with fairness, sincerity and integrity.”

Luter is a 1994 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and served on board the USS Clark and USS Cole. Deployments included the North Atlantic and Baltic Sea, the Caribbean Sea, Persian Gulf and Arabian Sea.

State law requires that the chief justice of the Supreme Court appoints two of the eight members of the Ethics Commission. The governor, lieutenant governor and speaker of the House each make two appointments as well.