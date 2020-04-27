Mississippi approved for federal aid from Pearl River flood

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved federal aid for Mississippi counties affected by Pearl River flooding in February.

The money is to help rebuild or repair public buildings, highways and roads.

“It was just two months ago that our state experienced historic flooding, and Mississippians are still struggling to recover and rebuild their lives," Gov. Tate Reeves said in a news release Monday. “With this federal assistance, we can show people that they are not alone in this.”

The flooding occurred Feb. 10-18, mostly in central Mississippi. The federal disaster declaration is for 11 counties: Attala, Carroll, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Leflore, Warren and Yazoo.

The news release said the federal assistance also covers the reimbursement to local governments for emergency work during the disaster.