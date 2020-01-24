Missing woman's body found in reservoir; car crash suspected

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — The body of a missing Ohio woman was found Friday in the state park reservoir where a vehicle she had been driving was pulled from the water a day earlier.

The Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed the body found at Buck Creek State Park was that of LaTricia Bass-Jefferies.

The case is being investigated as a traffic crash and there are no signs of foul play, although evidence was still being collected, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The Dayton woman hadn't been seen since last Saturday after she took another woman to Springfield. Her husband reported her missing on Sunday.

His car was pulled from the lake at the park on Thursday. Axes were needed to break through several inches of ice.

Dayton police said Bass-Jefferies was the last person to use the vehicle.