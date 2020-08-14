Missing 2-year-old found in southern Mexico; returned to mom

Juana Perez, whose 2 1/2 year-old son Dylan is missing, holds a poster of him outside of the presidential palace where she seeks help from President Manuel Andres Lopez Obrador to find him, in Mexico City, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The search for Perez's boy who was led away from a market in southern Mexico's Chiapas state three weeks ago led police to a horrifying discovery: 23 abducted children being kept at a house and forced to sell trinkets in the street. Pérez said officials told her that her son had not yet been found.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A 2-year-old boy abducted in June in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas has been found and returned to his mother, officials said Friday.

San Cristobal de las Casas city councilman Emiliano Villatoro confirmed the recovery of Dylan Esaú via Twitter.

The search for Dylan, who was led away from a market where his mother worked by a young girl on June 30, led investigators in July to break up a child trafficking ring and recover 23 children, but not Dylan. Investigators said at the time that the children were forced to sell trinkets in the streets of the picturesque colonial city and housed in poor conditions.

His mother traveled to Mexico City to draw attention to her search in July.

“The Chiapas Attorney General’s Office found the boy Dylan Esau and he is already with his mother, who did not rest a single day until she got him back,” Villatoro wrote.

Officials didn't immediately give details of how he was found, but the state prosecutor's office scheduled a news conference for later.